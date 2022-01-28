Track Of The Day 28/1 - piri & tommy

piri & tommy became famous by accident.

Two kids drawn together by music, they sought to blend rave tropes with alt-pop elements; initially working together just for fun, the duo decided to slip a song online last year, purely for their own enjoyment.

Debut single 'soft spot' rushed to top spot on TikTok, a bona fide phenomenon that saw the DIY duo wake up one morning to fine themselves Web 2.0 famous.

Charli XCX gave the song a shout out, with labels swooping in an attempt to gain their signatures.

New single 'beaching' finds piri & tommy grappling with this New Year, and it's a delicious return soaked in trop-pop textures.

The addictive guitar line unfolds over those head-rush beats, with piri's voice moving from sighing refrain to effects-laden spoken word.

Says tommy: “trying to make a jungle track. I found a break, then started jamming over it on guitar with some Isley Brothers type of tones.”

“We just had the best time ever”, recalls piri, “and felt so close. I just wanted to capture that feeling as much as possible. At the end, you can even hear us talking about making sand sculptures, lol.”

A divine pop moment, 'beachin' is online now.

- - -