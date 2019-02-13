Track Of The Day 27/9 - RIOPY

French pianist and composer RIOPY has enormous depth to his work.

Real name Jean-Philippe Rio-Py, his deftness of touch lends a huge emotional impact, one that is suggestive, and so mysterious in its flow.

New album 'Tree Of Light' is out now, melding his work - focussed on the piano - with a disparate array of themes.

Central to all of this is his urge to make music a force for positive change in the world, with RIOPY commenting:

“It’s a call to humanity to fight – not the wars outside, but to fight the wars inside us. A wake up call. If we are all kind to each other, and kind and compassionate and nice to ourselves and each other, we will have a better chance to save ourselves and the planet.”

Album cut 'Ukiyo' is a deft, dazzling offering, open-ended in its creativity but driven by a huge sense of purpose.

Jonjo Lowe directs the visuals, helping to push RIOPY's work in a fresh direction.

A riveting watch, the pianist says simply: “The video for 'Ukiyo' is an ode to life...”

Watch it now.

