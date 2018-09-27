Track Of The Day 27/9 - Majken

Majken was born in the southern Swedish coastal town of Karlskrona, growing up around natural beauty but far away from city life.

Left alone to dream and creative, her attachment to music runs deeper than most. Now based in Malmo, it's both a means of expression and a platform in its own right.

New album 'Young Believer' is out on December 7th, recorded at home alongside producer Damon Tutunjian.

Due in just a few weeks, this talented newcomer matches her mellifluous voice against strands of harp notes that bind her songwriting in beauty.

She explains: "I wanted the record to be intimate and beautiful. Some of the songs were written a long time ago and some I wrote during the making of the album. It’s been a long process and I’m glad to finally be able to put it out. Most of the songs on 'Young Believer' are about sad teenagers and uncertainty, but it’s also about becoming a grown-up person."

We're able to share new song 'Teenage Desires', an exploration of growing up, facing insecurity, and ultimately overcoming it all.

Tune in now.

