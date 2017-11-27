Track Of The Day 27/7 - Rosborough

Growing up as a music besotted kid in the North of Ireland city of Derry, Rosborough knew instinctively what he wanted to do with his life.

Sneaking into bars while barely in his teens, he earned his stripes playing covers to packed out barrooms, dealing with requests, demands, and offers to step outside.

Taking inspiration from what's around him, Rosborough's biting songwriting style is clear, direct, and unequivocal.

New single 'Fall To Earth' is about conflict, using metaphors of warfare to uncover something personal.

“Fall To Earth is a song about finding yourself in conflict. Figuratively and literally,” he says. “A conflict which, had you the choice or wherewithal to realise its formation, you would never consciously let yourself engage in. But you are there, even though you can see its ridiculousness and the manipulation and misinformation that got you to this point.”

Clash is able to share the full video, a mosaic of images that build up into a message on information overload the relentless dumbing down of factual information.

Rosborough explains: "The TV screen is to represent the imagery we get pumped everyday through all media sources. The shady stories, bad science and opinions we get fed as facts, and conspiracies. How truth is almost a concept, that's played with to either attract or distract..."

Tune in now.

