Track Of The Day 27/7 - Gotts Street Park

Leeds collective Gotts Street Park are able to channel certain atmospheres and landscapes in just a few notes.

Lauded for their collaborative ability - they recently worked with Celeste, for instance - their take on instrumental soul seems to freeze classic tropes at sub-zero temperatures.

New EP 'Diego' is out on September 4th via Blue Flowers, and it's a pristine example of their ability to incorporate the familiar into a profoundly personal setting.

Take the title track. 'Diego' resulted from a frenetic day of recording, with Gotts Street Park moving through different ideas, songs, and styles.

The studio anxiety built, until they finally cut loose, working free from the constraints around them - the tape was still rolling, and with a little editing magic it's now online.

A terrific example of restraint and release, 'Diego' finds Gotts Street Park fully interweaving around one another's imaginations - just three people, they somehow suggest something profoundly widescreen, and profoundly detailed.

The band say the single "is one of those moments of letting loose in the studio. We’d been catching takes of a tune we were writing in a session which required pretty intense concentration on our part. After a few goes, it can all get a bit much and we just started letting loose on our instruments before going back to the task at hand. Thankfully, Josh left the tape rolling and Diego was born."

The video is a snapshot of Leeds in this difficult year, and it utilises the influence of visual artist Tomonari Nishikawa.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jamie Sinclair

- - -