Track Of The Day 27/7 - Dev09

Dev09 would never fade into the crowd.

How could she? She's too outspoken, far too creative, and too independent to ever sit in the background.

She tried, though. During her teens Dev09 fell in with the wrong crowd, tried to fit in, and ended up falling so unhappy that here life spiraled out of control.

Diagnosed as Type 2 bipolar by age 18, she changed her life round and moved to Los Angeles, only to succumb to drug addiction.

Moving away from this, Dev09 now fixates on music, using this as a vessel to explore self-worth, the nature of addiction, and hyper-sexuality (itself a symptom of bipolar disorder).

New single 'Bored' is a dark-edge pop cut, a damaged piece of music shot through by that riveting vocal testimony. Dev09 tells Clash...

"'Bored' is a song I wrote when I was 18 & it’s about using another person for drugs & affection. A lot of people hear the song & think it’s emasculating, that it’s refreshing to see a role reversal with the woman in power... they say this as a compliment. I think that’s totally backwards. To me it sounds like a sad, vulnerable, insecure girl using a sad, vulnerable, insecure guy. Nobody wins. It’s a lit song tho."

Tune in now.

