Track Of The Day 27/5 - feeo

feeo contains multitudes.

An artist who allows her complex, multi-faceted personality to come to the fore, her dexterous future-soul template isn't easily understood.

That being said, however, it's certainly easy to fall for the ineffable beauty of her soul-baring songwriting, with the slow-burning musicality finding fresh forms to grasp hold of.

New single 'Yeti' explores the relationship between the 'self' and the 'other', playing with "myth and reality" to examine "a projection of our deeper human selves".

We're able to share the video, subtle but striking in its execution. Directed by Kathryn Attrill, it's a dynamic evolution from feeo's core songwriting.

feeo comments...

"Kathryn was really into the idea of using salt to represent the tangible and the physical and then contrasting that with digital 3D animations to represent the intangible and metaphysical. This contrast was also thought about with the colour scheme- pairing an organic earthy orange with an artificial purple."

"The shot where I’m regurgitating the fabric was an idea taken from these photos of fake exorcisms by Mediums in the Victorian times. I really liked the idea of repurposing something that was once used to trick people into believing myth - as it plays with the idea of the Yeti being a mythical creature that we continue to pursue despite lack of proof. I find it fascinating that humans have so long sought after projections of ourselves in the unknown."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dani Germade

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.