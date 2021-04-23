Track Of The Day 27/4 - Das Beat

Berlin duo Das Beat is the result of creative people suddenly being given a hefty amount of free time.

Born during lockdown, it finds Agor of Blue Hawaii working with German vocalist Eddie Rabenberger, matching ice cold electronic arrangements to a brittle feast of avant pop.

Elements of Giorgio Moroder's imperial phase permeate their work, while aspects of Italo innovators also come to the fore on their sleek sonic constructions.

Debut EP 'Identität' is out on June 4th via Montreal based Arbutus Records, and we're able to share the title track in full.

It's steeped in the mythology of Berlin, an electronic pop cut that emerges draped in black, yet also shot through with elements of light.

The blissful vocal hooks move from German to English, switching up identities as the track evolves into an 80s leaning digi-pop jammer.

We're able to share the visuals for 'Identität' in full - check it out below.

Photo Credit: Andie Riekstina

