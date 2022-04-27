Track Of The Day 27/4 - Alex Porat

Toronto's Alex Porat is ruthlessly honest.

The lines between her art and her life have become increasingly blurred, with the songwriter's duality becoming more and more entwined.

Her recent nine track 'sick world' mini-album exemplified this, bringing together a series of all-too-relatable bops.

New single 'Pity Party' flips the title on its head, with Alex Porat using the song to take aim at an ex.

The delicious new track is built around that ear-worm melody, with 'Pity Party' unfolding with a real sense of subtlety.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find something quietly vicious: “You want me to pop champagne for your tears / This will be the fake event of the year...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Patrick Ryder

