Track Of The Day 27/3 - Ollie

Ollie opened 2019 at top speed and kept on accelerating.

His three track EP 'Lost' seemed to underpin his taut musicality, his potential bursting into view at every point.

Fusing deft hip-hop production with R&B leaning vocals, his immersive studio techniques were aligned to heart-on-sleeve lyricism.

Refusing to back down from the truth, Ollie quickly found success, breaking out on an international level.

New single 'You & I' retains his early focus while adding fresh elements, allowing Ollie to explore different facets of his own life.

"I started writing music as a way to deal with the things that I’ve been through in my life," he said recently. "Somehow writing down a lyric or singing a melody that sounds like how I feel is so comforting."

Of the aesthetic potency behind 'You & I' he offers:

"Finding a balance in life and giving the people we love everything we know they deserve can be difficult at times, but through it all you stick by them. You wouldn’t trade the time you’ve spent by their side for anything, because loyalty means never leaving the people you love behind."

"I wrote this song for everyone who’s in love but also human, who makes mistakes. But also learns and grows. Forever it’s only you and I."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.