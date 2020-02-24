Track Of The Day 27/2 - Simonne Jones

Simonne Jones takes from the best of the past to forge a path to the future.

The LA born, Berlin vocalist pilfers from pop's back pages, ripping up these templates to build her own.

A highly potent, deeply individual voice, she's ready to make her mark in 2020.

New single 'Abduction' is a stirring introduction, built on that 80s leaning production, all Miami gloss and digital colourisation.

Retro-futurist chic, it's adorned by her beautiful vocal, so pointed and precise in its execution.

A sign of what's to come, 'Abduction' is the work of someone with the world at her feet.

Tune in now.

