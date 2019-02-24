Track Of The Day 27/2 - Low Hum

Collin Desha came of age in Hawaii, surrounded by a distinctive, entirely unique culture.

The role of music in people's everyday lives, the way it can be twisted and turned into something entirely new, it all seeped down into his soul.

Travelling to Los Angeles and adopting a new name, Low Hum is the point where Collin Desha meets the world.

Debut album 'Room To Breathe' lands on June 7th, with Last Gang Records - home to Chromeo and Rhye - ushering it out into the world.

New song 'I Don't Know Me Like You Do' is a frank, open piece of songwriting, with Low Hum reflecting on his journey so far.

He comments: "'I Don’t Know Me Like You Do' is one of my favourite songs on the record because it reveals a level of honesty from me as a writer. On the one hand its a self-reflective song about figuring out who you are under all the complicated layers, but also realising that certain things in your life can help you understand that when you may not be able to."

We're able to share the full video, with Bryan Lee tasked with bringing the song to life. Low Hum continues:

"For this video, I wanted to have a narrative that spoke to the song’s meaning so I wrote a story about a robot finding out who he is by discovering a humanoid mermaid. I loved the idea of a human teaching a robot about how to feel alive. Bryan Lee who also did the animation for “Strange Love”, helped me bring that to life and visually touches on the idea that love and self love comes in all shapes and sizes, which I was very into."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zane Roessell

