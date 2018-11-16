Track Of The Day 27/11 - Christoffer Berg

Christoffer Berg has a sharp sense of style.

Debut single 'Unexpected Understanding' was a stellar entrance earlier in the year, with the Copenhagen songwriter showing a brash, snappy understanding of pop music.

With hype settling on his shoulders Christoffer has decided to go his own way, with new single 'Infiltrator' becoming a call-to-arms.

Out now, we've got first play of a full video, and it's a fun take on spy movie tropes from the 70s.

Christoffer takes the starring role as a master of espionage, commenting:

“Roger Moore was almost a parody of himself. In Moonraker especially, he seems like he has kind of lost the plot. Him, his extravagant looks and this extremely cheap looking plastic scenography somehow attracts me. And I can certainly draw lines between him and the whole rock n roll cliché.”

Fun, slick, and undoubtedly stylish, 'Infiltrator' is another sign that Christoffer Berg could make 2018 his own.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.