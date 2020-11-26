Track Of The Day 27/11 - Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bassline force Bad Boy Chiller Crew have been one of 2020's breakout success stories.

The Bradford club collective have stormed across this pandemic year, with their 'Full Wack No Breaks' release becoming one of summer's essential listens.

Freshly signed to Relentless Records, Bad Boy Chiller Crew light a fire under those winter blues with their new single.

Out now, 'Needed You' is UKG with the brakes shorn off, an unrelenting slice of 2-step leaning mayhem that can't fail to put a smile on your face.

An incredibly infectious club thriller, 'Needed You' comes equipped with a retro-themed visual that boasts sun, sea, and scooters.

Directed by Matthew Shearer, Bad Boy Chiller Crew are here for a good time, no a long time.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mia Clark

