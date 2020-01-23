Track Of The Day 27/10 - Stevan

Stevan is forever shifting shapes.

An artist whose work is a constant act of osmosis, he sheds his skin with each release, becoming another person in the process.

One of Australia's most adventurous young voices, he blends alt-R&B songwriting with hip-hop elements, infusing with graceful electronics.

Breakout tape 'Just Kids' landed in 2019, with new mixtape 'Ontogeny' set to add another chapter to his story.

Out on November 20th, the new mixtape is led by slo-mo burner 'Onyx', a super sensual return from the Australian savant.

All burbling vocals and that crunched beat, the track moves in its own lane, borrowing the elements it needs to succeed.

He says: "'Onyx' was a really interesting and fun track to make. It’s an anthem about finding self-confidence and aiming for the best. The video highlights these themes in an artistic and visually stunning way."

Clash are able to bring you this video before anyone else - check out 'Onyx' below.

Photo Credit: Michael Dole and Eddy Ming

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.