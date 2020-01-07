Track Of The Day 2/7 - thisisNAMASTE

No one should ever feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask for help.

Sure, it can sometimes feel like a big, even insurmountable step, but once you've done it, those worries fade away.

This is the core of thisisNAMASTE's new single, with 'Girl I Got You' echoing the note of support she sometimes need in her own life.

It finds the Scottish alt-pop riser really putting herself out there emotionally, revealing a huge amount about her inner life.

Out tomorrow - July 3rd - it's expertly pieced together, surging towards that chorus, like a warm embrace from an old friend.

Hailing from the tiny town of Lanark, she's got her eyes set on the world, while remaining intimately connected to who she really is.

thisisNAMASTE explains...

"This song is about my constant inner battle with anxiety. Sometimes I feel like I am on top of the world and can do anything, but then my anxiety decides to pipe in and is like 'haha you suck!' and makes me second guess everything. Anxiety and mental health is something that effects so many of us in different ways."

"This song is a reminder to myself and hopefully to others, that we are bigger than our anxieties and insecurities, we can do whatever we set our minds to and we truly are enough."

Tune in now.