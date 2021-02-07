Track Of The Day 2/7 - Jaykae, Jorja Smith

Jaykae has something special, something that is hard to pin down.

There's a soulful element to his musicality, one that pushes the rising MC out from the chasing pack.

Take new single '1000 Nights'. There's a UKG element to the beat, one that pushes Jaykae back to the old school - but it's not a nostalgia trip, he's doing something different.

Discussing family, crime and loss, '1000 Nights' has a trace of melancholy, and this erupts out of Jorja Smith's stunning guest vocal.

A true star, she pushes '1000 Nights' to the next level, enabling Jaykae to occupy a different space with his dexterous bars.

He comments: "The track was written and recorded with me and Jorja in the studio together, not sending across vocal takes between studios and I think you can hear that - there’s a different energy about it. It’s got that classic garage sound but the storyline is so relevant to today.”

Tune in now.

- - -