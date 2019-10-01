Track Of The Day 26/9 - Tokyo Tea Room

Tokyo Tea Room are in a process of evolution.

The Kent group are busy working out who they are, using music as a lens to focus and refine their thoughts.

So far, it seems to be working out perfectly. Hazy, dreamy pop music, the band sluice together shoegaze guitar effects and dappled synths amid heavenly vocals.

Each new release takes them closer to their goal, with Tokyo Tea Room constantly working, continually engaging in self-reinvention.

New single 'Things Are Changing' is out now, this blissful return that seems to encapsulate what the Canterbury band are seeking to achieve.

Drifting, sonorous songwriting, it's a coming of age for the band in every respect. Tokyo Tea Room's Daniel Elliot explains:

“‘Things Are Changing’ is about recognising yourself growing up, seeing yourself change and trying to find a balance. The lyrics are telling a story of someone discovering their own flaws, analysing them and moving forward.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Gloria Royer

