Track Of The Day 26/8 - BLACKSTARKIDS

If we've learned one thing about BLACKSTARKIDS then its this: never second guess them.

The three-piece are adept at swerving expectations, ripping up the rulebook and layering their releases in surprises.

Debut album 'Puppies Forever' is out on October 15th, and - truth be told - we've little idea what to expect.

Hip-hop culture meets DIY production with an electronic vibe, BLACKSTARKIDS are part of a Gen Z energy that doesn't obey genre lines, and certainly doesn't intend on matching your expectations.

New single 'FIGHT CLUB' is out now, a swaggering return that oozes energy; there's a pop element here, too, one that raises the bar yet again for colour and imagination.

With Ty, Deiondre, and The Babe Gabe trading verses, this is a ridiculously addictive single, one that is marked by incredible depth.

BLACKSTARKIDS comment: “‘FIGHT CLUB’ really captures the way we feel when we’re all together and everything is going smoothly for us...”

