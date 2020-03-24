Track Of The Day 26/6 - Silverbacks

Silverbacks know a good pop song when they get on their grasp.

The Dublin band might have a punk edge, but their melodic appeal places them alongside Blondie, say, or even Elastica.

Taut, precocious pop songs translated via nasty guitar lines, the band's debut album 'Fad' - produced by Girl Band's Daniel Fox - lands on July 17th.

Ahead of this, Silverbacks have dropped storming new single 'Up The Nurses', a surging, exuberant, guitar pop blaster.

There's a supreme new wave influence at work, with bassist Emma Hanlon stepping up to the vocal mic.

Honing in on themes of unwanted adoration it's a bubbly single with dark edge, as Emma comments:

"I love Blondie and Kilian overheard me singing along to them one night. A few days later he surprised me with our very own new wave jam ‘Up The Nurses’. The song talks about 'amour fou' ('mad love') and the unwanted adoration someone receives for the care they're giving someone."

The video for 'Up The Nurses' is a potent example of lockdown ingenuity, with guitarist Daniel O'Kelly explaining:

"With everyone in isolation we set ourselves the challenge of building our own weird world. In the video two amateur radio enthusiasts help an astronaut return to his galaxy queen. We all had a basic tin foil spec and story to work from and everyone then shot their individual parts. It's loosely inspired by Be Kind Rewind and their resourcefulness."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Phil Smithies

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.