Track Of The Day 26/5 - Howling

Howling is the product of two minds, two artists from entirely different spheres.

Australian songwriter RY X is known for his tender, acoustic-driven solo work, while Frank Wiedemann is one half of experimental techno duo Âme.

Howling, however, exists on its own terms, with debut album 'Sacred Ground' representing a beautiful fusion of disciplines.

New album 'Colure' takes the pair to the next level, with lead single 'Bind' arriving just a few weeks ago.

Fresh document ‘Healing / Need You Now’ is an entrancing, hypnotic selection, an expressive return, one that moves gently past creative boundaries.

A piece of music sketched out without inhibitions, ‘Healing / Need You Now’ is marked by a passion for the unknown.

'Colure' will be released on July 24th - order LINK.

Photo Credit: Elliot Lee Hazel

