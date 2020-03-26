Track Of The Day 26/3 - Belako

Belako are at the forefront of Spain's guitar underground.

The four-piece match a ragged indie rock sound to some sterling songwriting, coupled with an exhaustive live schedule.

Hailing from Mungia, their potent performances have broken out beyond their homeland, winning festival performances across the continent.

New single 'The Craft' neatly tied into their raucous 90s leaning DIY aesthetic, tapping into a cult classic of American teen cinema in the process.

“The Craft pays homage to our teenage love of the 90’s movie by the same name,” explain the band.

“It also feels like the here and now, and it’s now or never. A sorority spell to face adversity head on, and to take fragility as a vital force in new ways to build ourselves up”.

A potent display of their kinetic songwriting, 'The Craft' leaps out of the traps and simply accelerates, further sign of Belako's storming ambition.

Tune in now.

