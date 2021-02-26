Track Of The Day 26/2 - Aligo

Aligo doesn't sit in any one particular box.

A Canadian who has made deep connections in Norway's creative communities, the rapper nods towards North American developments while obtaining a soulful sound of his own.

At times reminiscent of those early J Cole projects, his easy-going flow is packed with emotional resonance, while his choice of producers puts Aligo in his own lane.

Recent EP '4InARow' is a stellar offering, and it leads into his hazy, intriguing new single 'Elevate'.

Produced by J Warner, it leans on Aligo's soulful influences, with a jazzy resonance to that elastic beat.

Marie Dahlstrøm guests on the track, offsetting Aligo's punchy bars with her own soft-on-the-ear melodies.

He comments...

"I think if you see where I was going with this song then you’ll understand where I am as an artist currently and what my intention was for this EP. Down to each verse feeling like a crescendo of energy, to Marie’s silky melody over the hook and the powerful baseline that evokes emotion, it's all elevating. I feel like I needed a way to let people know that it's only up from here..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.