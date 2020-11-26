Track Of The Day 26/11 - V.RI

Kids in 2020 don't pay much attention to genres.

Grab a beat from one tune, sample a melody from another - waiting to see which pigeonhole it belongs in doesn't really make much sense.

Take Love Sept. Essentially rooted in the UK rap universe with some heavy duty drill leanings, they're often compared to Odd Future in their willful disregard for genre lines.

Isaac-Murray Harrison is a key aspect of the collective, and his own work as V.RI is worth exploring.

Much more personal and exploratory in tone, he's even been known to chuck out the odd - very odd - indie rock tune or two.

New single 'friend of me' is a case in point. Scratchy production gives it that early Rough Trade vibe, while his pensive but open lyricism comes straight from the heart.

A bit like arch culture vulture Damon Albarn going rogue at the Brixton Windmill, 'friend of me' is a post break up bop that discusses the raw frustration of leaving someone who your heart still desires.

It's an off piste indie ear worm, and comes equipped with a startling new visualiser - tune in now.

