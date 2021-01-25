Track Of The Day 26/1 - YUNGMORPHEUS

Rap virtuoso YUNGMORPHEUS is on the march once more.

The Miami to Los Angeles talent is currently gearing up to release his new project 'Thumbing Thru Foliage', which is slated to land on March 5th.

It's a broad, diverse endeavour, one that allows various sonic confluents to converge around his lyricism.

Hard-hitting yet with impeccable penmanship, YUNGMORPHEUS is working in his own lane, something exuded by his latest single.

'FistfulofGreens' taps into that G-funk swagger, with the ultra laidback beat underpinning some stellar rhymes from the MC.

He explains: "Not for nothing, this beat made me feel like a super n***a version of Shaft. I always liked those scarface / g rap joints where they embodied a character for most of the song so this is my nod to that in a way. Keep ya green close."

A platform for his lyrical versatility, 'FistfulofGreens' finds YUNGMORPHEUS twisting and turning amid the structure; “Original man who got the game plan, I ain't switching my hands inside these strange lands...”

Tune in now.

Order 'Thumbing Through Foliage' HERE.

Photo Credit: Enkrypt Los Angeles

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.