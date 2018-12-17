Track Of The Day 25/9 - Exit Kid

Exit Kid is a deft pop explosion, a two-piece galaxy of melodic ideas.

Led by no less a figure than Years & Years' Emre Türkmen, the project sails back into view with new single 'You Got All The World'.

Out on September 27th - order it HERE - it's a dazzling return, rooted in that soaring chorus.

A real classic pop song in every sense, Emre comments: “You Got All The World is a song about allowing yourself to be swept up in life and love, right here right now...”

Joe Baughman helps out with a macabre, eye-catching video, which delves in darkness while retaining a lighthearted approach.

He comments: “The video is a lighthearted exploration of how miraculous it truly is for two people, out of all the possible people in all the possible universes, to join together in love.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.