Track Of The Day 25/9 - Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are moving in their own lane.

Tapping into that deeply Northern clubbing tradition, the group blend the sounds of bassline, niche, and 4x4, with underground rap styles.

The explosive single '450' broke into the mainstream, sending the crew's profile rocketing.

Comprising MCs Kane, GK, Clive - and often joined by close comrade S Dog - it's sheer, unrelenting club flavours, delivered with a kind of warped wit.

New mixtape ‘Full Wack No Breaks’ is out now, and to celebrate Bad Boy Chiller Crew have dropped a seismic new video.

Mixtape highlight 'German Engineering' is an ode to joy-riding in your favourite continental whip, a tall tale of wrong-doing and evading the law.

The pulsating speed-rush that accompanies their 2-step flavoured rhythms is set against Bad Boy Chiller Crew's rhymes, spiced up with some bold lyrical manouevres.

Check out the full video for 'German Engineering' below.

