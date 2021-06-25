Track Of The Day 25/6 - Joe Turner

Summer is here, and Joe Turner may just have provided the soundtrack.

The producer and songwriter is teasing something new, with his EP - suitably titled 'Reflections' - set to land on July 23rd.

Matching his club impulses against some blissful melodies, Joe Turner has tapped into some much-needed summer effervescence.

The EP is incoming, with Joe Turner able to share his brand new single 'Wings' up front.

The perfect teaser, it finds the producer playing with house tropes, utilising a blissful guest vocal in the process.

Pushing into new ground, 'Wings' lifts off from the start, with Joe Turner using his experiences as a DJ to provide a stellar dose of uplifting electronic production.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Rawson @ Bolt House Film & Photo

- - -