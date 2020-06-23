Track Of The Day 25/6 - Jack Grace

Jack Grace is a talent in motion.

Furiously creative, he flips from idea to idea, perpetually pushing himself into unexplored climes.

A talent subtle and striking, 2020 opened with a sense of fresh possibility, bringing live shows and tour dates.

New single 'A Ribbon' is about existing in that transitory state, a song that uses the suburbs as a metaphor for a kind of psychological no-man's-land.

A song about nostalgia and mixed feelings, it's beautifully sketched out, a song with an exquisite sense of place.

He comments: "'A Ribbon' deals with nostalgia, homesickness and mixed feelings about growing up with small-town aspiration."

"The day I wrote it I kept thinking that it felt as though I was slowly waking from a hazy post millennial suburban dream. Lots of things they told us growing up didn’t pan out how I thought they would and there’d been hope and people lost along the way. 'A Ribbon (Of A Modest Cold Suburbia)' refers to that little piece of silver lining I was hanging onto."

The lyric video for the song was shot by Jack himself, capturing scenes on the train journey from Paris to Marseille.

Wonderfully simple and truly affecting, you can check out the video below.

