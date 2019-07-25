Track Of The Day 25/5 - Wande Coal

Nigerian star Wande Coal is going to make 2020 his own.

Already one of the biggest stars across Africa, his international assent is inevitable and welcome.

An artist with talent to burn, each new single feels wholly addictive, with Wande's ability to re-frame the afro-pop template resulting in some startling releases.

His new 'Realms' EP arrives in August, and it's led by glorious new single 'Again'.

A romantic, love-struck burner, it's caused a sensation in his homeland, showing another side to this iconic figure.

Nigerian director Adasa Cookey takes charge of the video, shot mere days before Lagos was locked down due to COVID-19.

With Wande Coal at the centre of it all, it's another reminder that Nigeria's prince is ready to claim his throne.

Tune in now.

