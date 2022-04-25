Track Of The Day 25/4 - Ashley Singh

East London's Ashley Singh knows that honesty is the key to great art.

A songwriter whose potency marks him out from his peers, his slim catalogue to date is marked by incredible potential.

New single '10 Summers' is an excellent return, and it marks his major label debut after inking a deal with Warner Music.

Out now, it's a gorgeous song, something that comes directly from the soul - still only 23 years old, his words feel weighed down by experience.

An intensely personal experience, '10 Summers' is flecked with melody, the twist and turn of his vocal building to a riveting sense of realisation.

We've obtained this excellent live clip, with Ashey Singh performing the new single alone in a stairwell.

Ashley comments: “This song came from a time when I honestly felt as if I was holding my girlfriend back. She’s known for being the life of the party but that had changed and I knew it was because of being around me. If you love somebody sometimes you gotta set them free. I hated the idea that she was wasting her 20s on me...”

A sparse, riveting performance, you can check out the clip below:

