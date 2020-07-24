Track Of The Day 25/3 - Leo Lore

Peckham based vocalist Leo Lore has deep roots.

Raised in the Norfolk countryside, his house resonated with music - from sweet soul to the enriching rhythms of reggae, he learnt it all at a young age.

Absorbing these influences, he's keen to create a sound of his own, one that is innately classic yet also future-facing.

New single 'Billie' encapsulates this - the title is a reference to jazz icon Billie Holiday, while the lyrics themselves are intensely personal.

The song emerged from the aftermath of a break up, and it recounts Leo's desire to confront his sexuality and to overcome the shame he had inherited surrounding his identity.

Merging a hint of the old school with some new developments, 'Billie' is about walking through pain, and emerging on the other side into gleaming daylight.

Leo explains...

“I wrote ‘Billie’ after I’d binged on Billie Holiday pretty much exclusively (she got me through some shit!!) so I named the track after her as a kind of homage to her. It’s basically about my journey of finding contentment in myself, feeling good in my skin, and learning to feel comfortable with other people again.”

