Track Of The Day 25/2 - San Soucis

London voice San Soucis operates with total freedom.

Her name is a childhood nickname, a term of endeaarance - it means 'carefree', and it accidentally sums her up.

Drawn into the orbit of FutureFORM - a new platform uplifting fresh talent, particularly from under-represented voices within music - San Soucis is set to make her mark this year.

Every journey starts with its first step, and San Soucis is ready to share a ravishing piece of new material.

'Foot Forward' is a stark, riveting take on the James Blake original, steering it in a new and distinctly personal direction.

Taken from 'Friends That Break Your Heart' - one of our Top Albums Of 2021, y'know - 'Foot Forward' is drawn into an abstract sphere, with the performance driven home by San Soucis' dynamic, emotive vocal.

She comments...

'Friends That Break Your Heart' was one of my favourite records from 2021 and it goes without saying that James Blake has been and is a great influence of mine. I couldn’t jump on Foot Forward without one of my favourite people to work with, Davide Shorty, and I hope we did it justice!

Catch San Soucis at London's OMEARA on May 13th - tickets go on sale HERE , this Monday at 10am.

