Track Of The Day 25/2 - New Atlas

New Atlas is able to strike a balance between his innate melodic nous and a desire to discuss some truly important themes.

Liverpool by way of Ireland, his striking alt-pop is shimmering, effortless on the surface, yet underneath lies elements of lyrical darkness.

New single 'Lay Low' is a case in point. From that propulsive bass line to the glimmering electronics, it's a sonic feast, packed with colour and nuance.

Take a moment to listen to those lyrics, though: New Atlas is discussing domestic abuse from the perspective of a male victim, using his music to channel often ignored voices.

He says: “I wanted to touch on domestic abuse from a male perspective to give three minutes to support men suffering in silence. To show how perfect things can look in the public, and how polarised they can be behind closed doors. Most men are too full of pride, or afraid to be vulnerable and speak about their feelings or talk about suffering domestic abuse. I wanted to show the silence, and violence.”

Clash is able to share the hard hitting visuals, an emotional and at times difficult watch, but also one that is enriching, and vital.

Tune in now.

