Track Of The Day 25/2 - Alice Jemima

Alice Jemima is ready to move up a level.

New album 'Everything Changes' finds the songwriter challenging herself, overhauling both her art and her approaches to making it.

Out on February 28th, the record has already spawned a string of enticing singles, including the Sophie Ellis Bexter co-write 'Devil On My Shoulder'.

The final preview is online now, with Alice Jemima sharing the charming yet nuanced new single 'Serious'.

A song about loss, it finds the songwriter moving through various stages of grief, coming to terms with the space in her life.

Given the full visual treatment, it's an affecting take on her work. Alice Jemima comments:

"In its most basic form, 'Serious' is about a loss, essentially about losing someone who we deeply care about. The video is a conceptual representation of separation..."

Tune in now.

