Track Of The Day 25/1 - The Code

The Code has found that balance between expression and mystery.

Able to work with some of the biggest artists around - Miguel, Bryson Tiller, Quincy Brown, Smokepurpp for example - his own material is born from a highly personal place.

With his identity still largely unknown, the reclusive producer is able to switch between crafting enormous chart hits and complex, intricate solo jewels.

Plunging into 2019 with new material, The Code has shared potent new single 'Moments', a release that finds the producer chopping up his approach.

More vocal driven than before, he retains that illusionary approach amid the murky, dystopian production.

As he explains, “I’m not hiding. I’ve always believed that my music is bigger than who I am. It has the power to be formless and the potential to impact upon the world and to bring people together, which is truly beautiful. Unfortunately, people’s art is rarely removed from their physical identity – few people even entertain that idea. The reality is that I just want to make music and have everyone hear it.”

Directed by Joseph B. Carlin (CADE, XYLØ), the accompanying video marries The Code's future-driven approach to some striking choreography.

Tune in now.

