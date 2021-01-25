Track Of The Day 25/1 - ĠENN

ĠENN is an outer-national DIY force that has loosely settled on the south coast.

Part of the underground networks that flood across Brighton, the band's vastly creative approach thrives on opening out standard tropes to new ideas.

Incoming EP 'Liminal' lands on March 30th, powered by the team at London independent label Everything Sucks Music.

New single 'Feel' finds ĠENN rooting their music in the power of the drone, a steady pulse that enables them to shift and evolve throughout the track's slender run-time.

Incorporating blasts of post-punk amid their indie rock squall, it's a bracing, inspiring piece of guitar-focussed noise.

Vocalist Leona Farrugia says of ‘Feel’...

“Musically, the song was inspired by The Doors and Lou Reed's ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ - it’s drone-centred and infused with psychedelic elements, giving space for the vocals to shine through. It culminates in a shoegazey bridge that showcases our love for experimentation, 70's music and jamming. The lyrics personify a relationship with drugs and the dependency that stems from that sense of escapism.”

We're able to share the full video, which vividly brings those themes of depency and escapism to life - watch it now.

