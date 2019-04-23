Track Of The Day 2/5 - Jelani Blackman

Multi-talented Londoner Jelani Blackman is a real triple threat.

A producer, songwriter, and stellar live performer, his music is able to move from UK rap flow to scorching saxophone, covering all bases in between.

Closing 2018 with his excellent 'Lockjaw' EP, Jelani pushed his sound in new directions, managing to maintain his early grit in the process.

Working on a number of fresh ideas, he hit up West London's stunning Metropolis Studios complex earlier in the year.

Supporting Samm Henshaw at a very special Clash Live event - check out the photos HERE - Jelani relished the opportunity to play to staunch fans in such a beautiful location.

Thankfully it was captured on pristine audio courtesy of those LEWITT mics, and we're able to share stone cold jammer 'Go Low' - it's an absolute vibe...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.