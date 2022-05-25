Track Of The Day 25/ 5 - PVA

PVA are a world unto themselves.

Industrial noir that nods to the dancefloor, their Brutalist take on songwriting matches sonics lifted from early techno jammers alongside post-punk methodologies.

2020's EP 'Toner' was a remarkable introduction, with the three-piece recalling everyone from Cabaret Voltaire to Factory Floor with their jagged analogue electronics.

New single 'Untethered' is a wild micro-manifesto, one that unshackled PVA from the past while charting a path toward unknown futures.

A visceral, blood-thirsty experience, it's electronics built for peak-time use, with Ella Haris' half-spoken vocal leering ominously from the speaker.

PVA comment...

'Untethered' is a song about release. It’s our current set opener and an introduction to our industrial arm. We wrote it in one session in a burst of chaotic catharsis. The lyrics follow a character being freed from imaginary tethers and experiencing the earth under their feet again.

PVA sculpted the visuals themselves - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tatiana Pozuelo

