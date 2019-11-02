Track Of The Day 24/9 - Jordan Mackampa

Soulful Londoner Jordan Mackampa wants his music to be more than just empty sound.

Songwriting with a message, he is inspired by some of those soul greats - Curtis, Marvin, Sam, amongst others - and wants to tackle today's Big Issues.

New single 'What Am I' is the perfect encapsulation of this. The arrangement feels like an early 70s Motown number, while his driving, surging vocal contains traces of his Congolese heritage.

Comparisons could be made with modern vocalists, too, placing Jordan alongside the likes of Michael Kiwanuka or even Lianne La Havas.

Out now, 'What Am I' is a gorgeous single, with that beautifully intense arrangement echoing Jordan's misgivings about the world we're in today.

He says: "'What Am I' is a modern take on Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘What’s Going On’, highlighting the state of the world right now, from multiple wars in different territories; how the earth is dying, to the border control problem and how it’s been dealt with."

"It’s a lot of ‘hopes and prayers’, changing of display pictures to blue, but all trickling down to a stop soon after, as it’s no longer in the forefront of the media."

He finishes: "I wrote this song in the mindset of how I need to do more but don’t know how because I am only one man, trying his best to make change within the means available."

Tune in now.

Catch Jordan Mackampa at London's Village Underground on November 25th.

