Track Of The Day 24/7 - Yumi Zouma

New Zealand group Yumi Zouma are a case of sheer talent winning out.

The group's remarkable songwriting has taken them from Christchurch to the world, scooping a deal with Polyvinyl in the process.

Maturing with each passing project, Yumi Zouma retain that melodic thirst, and recently returned with new album 'Truth Or Consequences'.

The band's first major release in two years, it was a bold, sumptuously recorded return, containing some uniquely personal moments.

Taken from the album, 'Sage' offers lo-fi electronics set against indie songwriting, the half-whispered vocals recalling The xx in their intimacy.

A song about parting and self-care, it comes equipped with a softly shot video.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.