Track Of The Day 24/7 - Wu-Lu

Wu-Lu is almost a mythical figure, someone whose reputation far exceeds his recorded work.

A pivotal figure in South London's underground scene, his approach flits between jazz, hip-hop, rare groove, and something approaching indie.

Set to emerge from the shadows as 2018 progresses, Wu-Lu brought his ensemble out West a few weeks ago for a special instalment of Clash Live @ Metropolis.

Playing an intimate set in one of London's most historic studio spaces, he was able to relax, performing in front of a respectful, knowledgeable crowd.

'Maze' opens with that delicate spider's web of guitar lines, before the percussion rises up under, so flexible yet also resolute.

Dropping into a ice cold jam, 'Maze' never quite resolves itself, a puzzling, completely bewitching composition that sits close to the beguiling nexus of influences Wu-Lu wants to make his own.

Tune in now.

