Track Of The Day 24/6 - Fuzzy Sun

Manchester risers Fuzzy Sun make unashamed anthems.

Buoyant in their ambitions, explicit in their hope, the band's songwriting surges out of the traps, bouncing past any boundaries in their way.

Already a huge live draw in their home city - they're headlining Manchester's Academy 2 on December 10th - Fuzzy Sun are reaching toward higher goals.

New single 'Fake It' is an ultra-catchy return, a song that is BIG in every sense; built to be heard in huge halls, and packed out festivals, it's a sign of their unabated ambitions.

Vocalist and guitarist Kyle Ross elaborates, “We wanted to make an impact with the new single, pushing a new creative direction for the band, as I think we have really found a sound that excites us and we feel comfortable with.”

He adds: “The song itself is about feeling rather disenchanted with society and putting on a brave face when in fact you feel the complete opposite, which is something we can all relate to. It was inspired by a dark time, with the hope of things getting better.”

Crisp of chorus and punchy of verse, 'Fake It' attempts to channel some much-needed optimism for the future.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Matthew Eachus (The Manc Photographer)

