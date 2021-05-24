Track Of The Day 24/5 - Oh Baby

There's an innate connection between the two musicians who forge Oh Baby.

Rick Hornby and Jen Devereux are predominantly based in different cities - Manchester and London - but they're on the same wavelength creatively, two spirits travelling along the same road.

Of course, it could be in their blood - the two are also distant cousins, as well as close friends.

New album 'Hey Genius' lands on July 23rd via cult imprint Burning Witches Records, and first single 'Cruel Intention' is out now.

We're able to share something fresh, however, with Oh Baby smuggling a sound file out of the studio and into the Clash Inbox.

'I Need Somebody To Love Tonight' is a breathy piece of icy, sub-zero electronics, with its frosted impact shattering on first touch.

Delicately sculpted, it was drawn together at Rick Hornby's studio in Manchester.

He comments: "The writing process always follows the same pattern, we will hole up separately for weeks that become months, stockpiling ideas and venturing down rabbit holes of sounds, words, effects and riffs, then getting together to plug-in, switch on and start building the tracks."

"We set up an outside home studio during last year's summer lockdown, which ended up looking just how we wanted but being about as soundproof as a shower curtain so there are a few neighbours that got to know the basslines a bit too well."

As a result, there's a playful, organic feel to 'I Need Somebody To Love Tonight', with its improvisatory energy supply surprises at every turn.

Tune in now.