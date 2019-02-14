Track Of The Day 24/5 - Astrid S

Norway's Astrid S is making pop sing to her tune.

A phenomenally gifted artist, her breakout single 'Hurts So Good' has sailed around the world, amassing over 200 million streams on Spotify alone.

Recently teaming with Charli XCX on pop smash 'Someone New' she also toured alongside Years & Years, playing London's O2 Arena in the process.

With her new EP forthcoming Astrid S is desperate to share something new, and it comes in the form of divine pop epic 'The First One'.

A tale of being young and falling in love, it's also a potent warning to pick the right person - because those pivotal experiences can shape your future relationships.

Blessed with an incredible chorus, 'The First One' is instantly infectious but takes some time to truly unwrap.

She explains: "It’s about how your first love can affect you for a long time, often at the expense of your later relationships. I got to sing this song on tour before it was released which was a really cool experience because I got to see the first reaction on people’s faces hearing the song. I’m so excited to put it out for everyone to hear it!"

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.