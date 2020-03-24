Track Of The Day 24/4 - Cam Wild x INFAMOUSIZAK

Cam Wild is set to soar.

When an artist's debut single surges past one million streams - and counting - then you know you're on to something good, and this newcomer isn't about to let obstacles get in his way.

Inaugural single release 'Crazy Life' paired Cam Wild with Young Adz, a surging, roaring piece of music that could only come from the UK in 2020.

Poised and provocative, 'My Ting' is the follow up, and it takes Cam to another level.

Out now, it's a real scorcher, with its crunching production owing a debt to London street culture while looking internationally.

Matching Cam Wild against underground polymath INFAMOUSIZAK, 'My Ting' fell into place entirely naturally, with the track essentially being written within a matter of hours.

Refreshing and organic, it's a sign of Cam Wild's dedication to the craft. He comments:

"My Ting came to life in our first studio session last year. It was actually the first time we'd met. The plan was always to release it earlier but there have been so many obstacles. My mantra is everything happens for a reason so hopefully now is the right time. If we can put a smile on people's faces then I'm happy."

We've got first play of his phenomenal new video - check out 'My Ting' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.