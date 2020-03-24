Track Of The Day 24/3 - Why Bonnie

Why Bonnie seem able to make the subtlest of gestures resonate with the biggest impact.

Loosely focused on Austin, Texas, the project match skittering indie pop to some early 90s alt-rock influences.

Pitting the dream-like sheen of Mazzy Star or The Cranberries against grainy, DIY production, their songwriting matches a sense of classicism to a supremely personal approach.

New EP 'Voice Box' lands on April 10th, plugging their guitar pop fantasies into an endless stream of fuzzed out effects boxes.

Stripped from said EP, new single 'Athlete' digs into some awkward adolescent memories, with Why Bonnie commenting:

"'Athlete' is about the frustration of not being able to keep up with the 'team' and learning to laugh when you fumble."

The single comes equipped with lo-fi visuals that play on standard high school tropes, while adding something whimsically off piste.

The Austin group add:

"The video was directed by Alex Winker and is essentially just a true field day filmed on VHS. 'Athlete' is the most 'rock and roll' track on the EP so we wanted to make a video that embodied that, but also felt like casual, day-in-the-life footage."

"Kind of like watching a home movie that you found in a box in your parents' attic, but instead of you as a three-year old on the soccer field, you're a grown adult with about the same skill level."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana