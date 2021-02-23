Track Of The Day 24/2 - Merk

In case the pandemic hadn't made this clear enough, they do things differently in New Zealand.

In fact, some would say better. Just look at the country's music scene - chock full of free-thinkers, mavericks, and wayward souls doing it their own way.

Merk is the music moniker of Mark Perkins, an Auckland multi-instrumentalist whose worked alongside Tom Lark and Futuredaze.

Focussing on his own pop-edged indie brew, recent singles 'H.N.Y.B.' and 'GOD' alerted fans to his solitary prowess, with those off piste lyrical observations setting him out from the pack.

New album 'Infinite Youth' lands on April 9th via Humblebrag Records, with Clash able to share something new.

'Laps Around The Sun' is a deft, sincere piece of songwriting, with Merk's heart-on-sleeve approach resulting in an incredibly endearing track.

Indie but with a dose of ultra-sincerity, 'Laps Around The Sun' is about finding pleasure in the mundane, locating some form of joy in the darkest of times.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Lily Paris West

