Track Of The Day 24/11 - Sunflower Thieves

The world seems to get louder on a daily basis.

The headlines scream at a greater frequency, and it can be hard to disengage from the noise of your surroundings.

Leeds duo Sunflower Thieves have found a way to let silence cut through the noise, to let the distortion pass them by.

New single 'Sirens' continues their dream-folk evolution, a sound that is graceful, organic, and enormously subtle.

Reminiscent of First Aid Kit at their most hushed, Sunflower Thieves aim to capture those most fleeting of glances, the sights that pass at the corner of your eye.

'Sirens' has a real sense of inner warmth, something the Leeds duo dub “a song about friendship, inspired by particular people. When things feel overwhelming, tuning into a relationship or friendship with someone who needs you can keep you grounded, and keep you both moving forwards.”

Olivia Ferrara directs the video, and it beautifully depicts the song's tale of dependence. Sunflower Thieves continue:

“There’s so much noise going on in the world, and having someone who needs you by their side and needs your reassurance, can lift a weight from you. We tried to express how powerful this intimacy is through the various outdoor locations shown in the video, and also through more home-video style moments with Sam (Perry) and Tom (Hammond), who we wrote the song with, and who are definitely those friends for us.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Jouvenaar

