Track Of The Day 24/10 - Utrecht

London based electronic artist Utrecht seems to dwell in suggestion.

Using fragments of digital production to both build and hide, his work to date reveals as much as it disguises.

With a new EP incoming on Wolf Tone - the label steered by Paul Epworth - Utrecht seems able to one more pursue these nuanced aesthetics.

We're able to share powerful new song 'Make It Happen', a statement of off piste pop from the digital auteur.

Plaintive of lyric, stern of vocal, it comes equipped with some dazzling visuals courtesy of highly talented director Angus McLaughlin.

Tune in now.

